President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China signals new stage in bilateral ties - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev’s recent state visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on April 22-24, 2025, marks a new qualitative stage in the strategic partnership between the two countries, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to the expert, this visit holds historic significance, not only in its format but also in its outcomes.

"The high-level meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, along with the signing of key agreements and substantive negotiations, has laid a solid foundation for the continued advancement of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations

"The remarks made by President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China during his extended meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing clearly reflected the core significance of the visit. Xi Jinping described Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for China, highlighting the country’s stability and sustainable development under President Aliyev’s leadership, and underscored its growing international standing.

In response, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that ties with China have consistently held a special place in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. He expressed strong appreciation for China’s 'Belt and Road' initiative, noting that Azerbaijan plays a key role in the project and contributes significantly through its transport and logistics capabilities. One of the most important aspects of the meeting was the reaffirmation that both countries continue to support each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

Garayev highlighted that several significant agreements spanning a wide range of sectors were signed between Azerbaijan and China during the visit.

"These included agreements on cooperation in the fields of economy, transport, energy, information technologies, agriculture, and humanitarian affairs. The signed documents reflect that Azerbaijani-Chinese relations have entered a new phase focused on delivering tangible, practical outcomes. Among them, the most notable was the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, signed by President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping. In addition, key agreements were reached in areas such as legal cooperation, trade, and infrastructure. Altogether, these documents affirm both nations' strong commitment to deepening collaboration in the years ahead," he added.

Touching on the Joint Declaration signed by President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Garayev emphasized the significance and breadth of the agreement.

“The Joint Statement lays the groundwork for a new chapter in relations between the two nations. It is not merely a formal diplomatic document, but a reflection of deepening cooperation between Baku and Beijing, built on mutual trust and a long-term strategic vision.

Forging such a partnership with a global power like China further elevates Azerbaijan’s international standing, particularly in the fields of energy and transportation, while opening new avenues for economic collaboration under the framework of the 'Belt and One' initiative. The statement also reaffirms Azerbaijan’s growing importance in the East-West and North-South transport corridors and reinforces its role as a dependable regional partner. In essence, this Joint Statement marks a qualitative shift in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, now significantly strengthened in both geopolitical and economic dimensions,” he added.

According to Garayev, Azerbaijan and China maintain political relations grounded in the principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

"China has consistently upheld a principled stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and on the issue of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. This position was reaffirmed during President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to China.

Additionally, Azerbaijan unequivocally supports the 'One China' policy. Built on this foundation of trust, the two countries engage in active cooperation within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international platforms. China also supports Azerbaijan’s international initiatives, including the hosting of major global forums and summits in Baku. Moreover, during the extended meeting in Beijing, President Xi Jinping invited President Ilham Aliyev to this year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in China. President Aliyev’s acceptance of the invitation is yet another testament to the high level of mutual trust and the strength of relations between Baku and Beijing," he added.

Political analyst Azer Garayev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev’s visit once again underscored the strategic nature and dynamic progression of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.

“This visit carries significant weight in terms of deepening political dialogue between the two countries, broadening economic cooperation, and reinforcing mutual support on international platforms. It is more than a routine diplomatic engagement — the agreements signed, understandings reached, and messages conveyed mark the beginning of deeper, multifaceted collaboration in the years ahead. Azerbaijan’s geopolitical location and China’s global economic influence complement one another. In this context, President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China will be remembered as a pivotal moment — one that shaped not only bilateral ties but also the broader trajectory of regional development,” Garayev added.

