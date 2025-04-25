EU constitutes major trade partner for Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The European Union (EU) is Azerbaijan's main trade partner, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference today in Baku with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan considers the EU its key trade partner.

"The European Union is the Republic of Azerbaijan’s primary trading partner. By the end of 2024, our trade turnover is expected to reach approximately 20 billion US dollars. For many years, Azerbaijan has been a reliable and consistently predictable partner for the European Union across various sectors, with energy cooperation standing out as a key area. Azerbaijan has long been a dependable supplier of crude oil to EU countries. Moreover, following the completion of the second phase of the Southern Gas Corridor and the construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, gas supplies from the Caspian region to European nations commenced for the first time at the end of 2020," he said.

Bayramov also emphasized that, in recent years, particularly after the start of the war in Ukraine, the volume of gas supplies to European markets from Azerbaijan has increased significantly, following requests from European countries.

"Today, Azerbaijan’s gas supply geography includes 12 countries, with 10 of them being European nations, eight of which are EU member states. We discussed the existing cooperation in this field as well as future prospects," the minister added.

