Azerbaijan multiplies value added in non-oil and gas industry over recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector has grown by approximately 26 percent in real terms, and the added value created in the non-oil and gas industry has increased by 1.5 times, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the conference held today on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

He noted that the Azerbaijani economy has entered an important stage of development.

"Industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs operating in this field manufactured industrial products worth 15.8 billion manat ($9.3 billion), and the non-oil and gas production grew by 3.5 percent from January through March 2025.

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $73 billion. High foreign exchange reserves indicate the country's economic stability, which creates an attractive environment for local and foreign investors. The share of the private sector in GDP is more than 83 percent, and in employment, more than 78 percent," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel