Azerbaijan launches ticket sales for UFC Fight Night

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Ticket sales have officially started for the upcoming UFC Fight Night, a source in the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) told Trend.

The tickets can be purchased through the iticket.az platform.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fight night will take place, and ticket sales have now begun. The world’s most prestigious mixed martial arts organization, UFC, will energize the Baku Crystal Hall on June 21. The event is being organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the BCC.

The CEO of BCC, Magsud Farzullayev, said that UFC’s arrival in Baku marks a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s sports history.

“Azerbaijan successfully hosts events of international scale. This partnership with the UFC is a logical continuation of our country’s dynamic development in sports over the years and the successful sports policy led by the national leadership,” he noted.

Farzullayev also expressed gratitude to all partners and sponsors who have supported the organization of the tournament.

Interest in the event is extremely high, with just days remaining until fight night. Thousands of UFC fans from across Europe and around the world are rushing to secure their tickets. Among the anticipated guests are UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and fighter Tagir Ulanbekov.

The main event of the night will feature a bout between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, who is currently ranked fourth, and Khalil Rountree, ranked seventh. Thousands of MMA fans are expected to gather at Crystal Hall to cheer on their favorite fighters, especially local Azerbaijani athletes.

Farzullayev also highlighted that Azerbaijan is preparing to host another major event — the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“There are less than five months left until the race. Preparations are progressing rapidly, and results are exceeding expectations. Over 80 percent of ticket buyers are foreign nationals,” he added.

To note, the UFC has over 700 million fans worldwide and nearly 300 million social media followers. UFC events are broadcast in over 170 countries, reaching approximately one billion households annually.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel