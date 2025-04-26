Azerbaijani oil price goes up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 25 increased by $0.54 (0.79 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $68.55 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.55 (0.83 percent) to $66.82 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $0.49 (0.9 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $53.59 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.26 (0.39 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $67.50 per barrel.