Technical fuel differences complicate exports to European market - Azerbaijani SGS expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Discrepancies in fuel standards could lead to serious disagreements in international markets, according to an expert, said Dilara Tagiyeva, Laboratory Manager at SGS, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Caspian and Central Asian Forum on Oil Trade and Logistics, in Baku, Tagiyeva noted that many market participants are well familiar with the existing technical conditions and standards that apply in the post-Soviet space. While these standards may not be the strictest, they allow for effective fuel usage within the countries of the region.

"However, when entering international markets, particularly in Europe, it is essential to account for the higher requirements. Specifically, European standards for bunker fuel include more parameters, stricter quality regulations, and different methods of laboratory analysis," she explained.

SGS is the preeminent global entity in testing, inspection, and certification services. We manage a network of more than 2,500 laboratories and corporate establishments in 115 countries, backed by a workforce of 99,500 committed specialists. With more than 145 years of exemplary service, we integrate the precision and accuracy characteristic of Swiss enterprises to assist organizations in attaining the utmost levels of quality, compliance, and sustainability.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel