Swiss SkyCues company plots to further expand its activities in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ SkyCues company plans to further expand its activities in Azerbaijan, the company's representative, Israel Kehat told Trend on the sidelines of the second day of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025).

He recalled that the company signed an agreement with Azercosmos and expressed hope that they would further expand their cooperation opportunities.

"Azercosmos will benefit from the technology we have developed. Our areas of activity in Azerbaijan will, in fact, be even broader, because Azercosmos does a lot of work, and they will work with us in Türkiye, Pakistan, and other places. We brought them a unique innovation. Everything looks great in the Google Maps application, but this is from three years ago. We presented newer solutions to Azercosmos three days ago.

I cannot mention how much our company has invested or will invest in Azerbaijan, but we plan to come here very often and work on new projects," the company representative noted.

SkyCues is a start-up company based in Morges, Vaud, Switzerland, operating in the Aviation & Aerospace industry. The company specializes in delivering high-resolution satellite imagery at a 1-meter resolution, achieving global coverage every five days. This service is designed to suit machine learning and automated analytics applications, setting it apart as a unique offering in the market. a unique offering in the market.

