Conference in Azerbaijan weighs impact of constitution and sovereignty on entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ A conference on the topic "Constitution and Sovereignty—the Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan," dedicated to "Entrepreneurs' Day" and the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," is being held at the "Gulustan" Palace, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by Head of the Legislative and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, MP, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency Yusif Abdullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, Director of the Group Legal and Compliance Department of PASHA Holding LLC, Ph.D. in Law Aytac Gasimova, and media representatives.

Will be updated