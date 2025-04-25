Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Church of Immaculate Conception of Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku, offer condolences over death of Pope Francis

Photo: AZERTAG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku to offer their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were welcomed by Bishop Vladimir Fekete, the Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva signed a book of condolences.

