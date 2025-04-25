Azerbaijani official reveals Global South-related strategic plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azerbaijani NGOs will establish new relations with NGOs from the countries of the Global South region, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva said during a briefing held today at the office of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum in connection with the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform to be held in Baku on April 28-29, Trend reports

In her assessment, the Global South NGO Platform represents a significant paradigm shift catalyzed by COP29, enhancing the socio-political landscape of Azerbaijan.

“This initiative was launched precisely during COP29. We are deeply proud that an initiative by Azerbaijani NGOs has received such global support for the first time. During Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, its active efforts for a new and just world order, major initiatives, and the achievement of the so-called ‘Baku Breakthrough’ during COP29 earned the Azerbaijani state great respect across the Global South,” she explained.

Characterizing this occurrence as a pivotal inflection point in the trajectory of Azerbaijani civil society, Aliyeva articulated that Azerbaijani NGOs are poised to forge novel synergies with counterparts from the Global South, thereby amplifying collaborative engagements.

