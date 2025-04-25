Georgia's ex-PM Irakli Garibashvili set to terminate his political career

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The leader of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party and former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced his intention to end his political career, Trend reports.

"Today, I would like to announce my decision to leave politics. In recent weeks, many rumors have arisen regarding my future political activities, and I consider it my duty to give clear and complete explanations to society," he said at a press conference.

On February 22, 2021, Parliament approved Irakli Garibashvili's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister (89 votes in favor), and President Salome Zurabishvili signed the appointment decree. On January 29, 2024, Garibashvili announced his resignation as Prime Minister and announced that he had received an offer to lead the ruling party.