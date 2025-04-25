Azerbaijan's Baku stages second day of Space Technology Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The second day of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) has kicked off in Baku, Trend​ reports.

Just like on the first day, today the participants will also address a range of pressing topics such as “Earth Observation for Sustainable Regional Development,” “Connectivity in Central Eurasia: The Role of Satellite Communications,” “The Latest Technologies Driving Innovation & Investment in the Space Industry,” and others.

On the first day, Azercosmos signed a memorandum of understanding with a number of companies. Today, several documents in the space field are expected to be signed.

The conference has brought together over 400 participants representing 112 organizations from 35 countries. Representatives from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North and South America, and Africa are attending the event.

