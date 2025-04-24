Azerbaijan reveals number of commercial entities conducting tax transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The number of commercial entities engaged in tax operations in Azerbaijan exceeds 12,000, Chairman of the Public Council under the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Samir Abdullayev said during a public discussion titled "The Role of Trade Networks in the Market Economy: Opportunities and Perspectives", Trend reports.

According to him, it's more challenging to tax individual commercial entities compared to taxing trade networks.

“In this regard, the development of trade networks plays an important role in tax collection. In the 2024 year-end report by the State Tax Service, trade networks were prominently represented among the top 300 taxpayers. Trade networks act as a driving force in ensuring tax transparency. The transparency of trade networks is an indicator of the overall transparency of the economy,” he added.

The public discussion was organized by KOBIA and the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control. The event was attended by representatives of relevant state institutions, entrepreneurs, and media representatives.

