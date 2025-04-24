Romania pulling out all stops, doubling its imports from Azerbaijan in 1Q2025
Romania has successfully established itself within the upper echelon of Azerbaijan's trading partnerships, ranking among the top ten contributors in bilateral commerce.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy