Presentation of the book “Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet” held in Rabat (PHOTO)

On April 23rd, NARGIS Magazine hosted the presentation of the book “Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet” at the archaeological site La Chellah in Rabat.

Organised by NARGIS Magazine, the evening was a vivid celebration of Azerbaijani culture, showcasing its rich heritage through music, art, fashion, and cuisine.

The book “Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet” is an Azerbaijani alphabet for adults and children with colourful illustrations, in which each letter of the Azerbaijani alphabet provides information about a particular architectural monument, work of art, historical tradition or folklore character of our country.

The ideological inspirer and author of the project is Ulviyya Mahmud, Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS Magazine and the creator of many unique initiatives, all aimed to promote Azerbaijani culture throughout the world.

The presentation was attended by a distinguished audience, reflecting the international resonance of the project. Among the honoured guests were: Nazim Samadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco;

Mohammed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication of Morocco; Abdelaziz El Bouzdaini, Secretary General at the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication of Morocco; Naima ben Yahia, Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family of Morocco; Plamen Stoyanov Tzolov, Ambassador of Bulgaria; Saulekul Sailaukyzy, Ambassador of Kazakhstan; Ziad Atta Allah, Ambassador of Lebanon; Fabio Chinda, Ambassador of Thailand; Mustafa Ilker Kılıç, Ambassador of Türkiye; Serhii Saienko, Ambassador of Ukraine; Anar Karimov, Head of Partnerships and Cooperation at ICESCO; Leila Bilrha, Vice Mayor of Rabat; Latifa Akharbach, President of Morocco's High Authority for Audiovisual Communication, Prof. Ghizlane Benjelloun, Vice-President of the National Observatory for Children's Rights (ONDE); Seyfullah Ilyas, Country Director of Turkish Airlines of Morocco; Abdelilah Bouzidi, President of the Council of the Agdal-Hay Riad district of Rabat; Fouad Arif, Director General of MAP (Maghreb Arab Press Agency); Mohammed Haitami, President and CEO of Le Matin, and other esteemed guests.

One of the symbolic highlights of the evening was the sculptural crystal created by artist Teymur Garibov. The crystal stood as a metaphor for clarity and truth — values reflected in the cultural journey told through the letters of the Azerbaijani alphabet.

An installation “Welcome to Baku” prepared specifically for the project by artist and sculptor Rashad Alakbarov was also presented.

Guests were treated to a mesmerising musical segment featuring renowned Azerbaijani pianist and composer Ruslan Agababayev, performing solo and in collaboration with celebrated Moroccan musician Mustapha Antari. The evening also included a dynamic performance by a live band.

A highlight of the cultural showcase was a fashion show featuring 14 traditional Azerbaijani costumes from different regions, set to musical compositions by the legendary Aziza Mustafa-Zadeh.

As part of the presentation, there was a screening of “History in Letters” — a documentary animated drama that introduces viewers to Azerbaijani culture and history through the prism of the alphabet. This is not just a documentary cartoon, but a philosophical search for truth that demonstrates to the viewer the power of love for art. The film was worked on by: producer Meran Ismailsoy, screenwriter Agamehti Abidov, animation artists Kenan Sheykhzamanli and Nargiz Heydar. Illustrations for the book were made by artist Orkhan Huseynov.

To conclude the night, guests enjoyed a buffet of Azerbaijani cuisine, specially prepared by Chef Maksim Golovin, bringing the authentic taste of the country to Morocco.

The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azercell Telecom LLC, and in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Morocco.