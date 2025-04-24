Azerbaijan, Georgia forge game-changing alliance to enhance exam systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A delegation of the National Evaluation and Examination Center (NEC) of Georgia is in Azerbaijan to exchange experience and extend the Memorandum of Understanding with the State Examination Center (SEC) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, the visit will take place until April 27. The main goal is to deepen cooperation between the institutions within the framework of their professional activities.

The meeting with the participation of the Center's Board Chairman, Maleyka Abbaszadeh, and Nino Tsereteli, Director of the National Center for Examinations of Georgia, was held at the SEC on April 24.

Welcoming the guests, M. Abbaszadeh spoke about the work carried out by the Center.

She noted that the SEC system provides full automation of the examination process - from preparation to evaluation - with the use of special equipment, software, and decision-making algorithms. This excludes any external influence on the results of exams and guarantees the objectivity of assessment.

The Chairperson also recalled that the SCE was the first state body in Azerbaijan to introduce ICT to manage mass examination processes. Most of the stages of the examinations have been successfully automated.

The importance of launching SCE's electronic examination corpus, which was the first step in the digitalization of the entire knowledge assessment system, was separately noted. Thanks to the technological infrastructure and innovative software, it became possible to conduct electronic examinations throughout the country, including remote regions.

In turn, Nino Tsereteli, Director of the National Center for Education and Science of Georgia, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to familiarize with the SES system of Azerbaijan and noted that the innovative approaches introduced here can be useful in Georgian practice as well.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation within the Memorandum signed in 2020, in particular, on the development and improvement of language tests in the Azerbaijani and Georgian languages. It was considered expedient to prolong the agreement and sign a new Memorandum envisaging the expansion of interaction directions. The document was signed during the meeting.

As part of the Memorandum, work is underway on mutual consideration and improvement of test tasks used in various examinations in the Azerbaijani and Georgian languages.

Following the meeting, the Georgian delegation viewed the Museum reflecting the history of the national assessment system, located in the SEC administrative building, the closed area where examination materials are prepared, as well as the system of their automated printing.

On April 25, the guests will visit the SEC electronic examination building to review the conditions created for the participants of the exam. Also, in order to exchange experience with the Georgian side, various presentations will be made by the relevant structural units of the Center. On April 27, the guests will observe the final exam for the general (9-year) level of secondary education.