Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 3rd Ministerial Conference of Almaty Process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The 3rd Ministerial Conference of the Almaty Process is being held today in Azerbaijan's Baku, marking the conclusion of the country's two-year chairmanship (2023-2024) of this initiative, Trend reports.

The event is attended by representatives from member, observer, and invited countries, along with high-level officials from relevant migration agencies and international organizations.

The Almaty Process serves as a regional consultation platform addressing refugee protection and international migration concerns in Central Asia. It seeks to tackle the various challenges presented by mixed migration dynamics and to enhance regional collaboration and coordination regarding mixed migration matters.

