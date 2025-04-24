Azerbaijani Defence Ministry responds to Armenian side's deliberate disinformation

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The claim made by the Armenian Ministry of Defense alleging that Azerbaijani Army units opened fire toward the Khaznevar settlement on April 23 at around 22:20 (GMT+4) is yet another instance of disinformation and does not correspond to reality, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence said in a statement, Trend reports.

"We reiterate that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces never open fire in the direction of civilian populations or infrastructure," the Ministry emphasized in its statement.

The ministry added that Armenia is using such targeted disinformation campaigns to conceal its own provocations and to create a distorted perception within the international community.

