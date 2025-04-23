IFC expresses interest in backing renewables and water supply projects in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is prepared to invest more than $130 million in renewable energy and water supply projects in Kyrgyzstan, said Hela Cheikhrouhou, IFC's Regional Vice President for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Cheikhrouhou made the statement during a meeting with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, held in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

She highlighted positive developments in Kyrgyzstan’s investment climate and reaffirmed IFC’s interest in expanding its operations in the country. Cheikhrouhou also expressed readiness to explore new projects aligned with Kyrgyzstan’s development priorities.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed ongoing IFC projects in Kyrgyzstan and prospects for expanding cooperation in key areas, including renewable energy, water infrastructure, small and medium-sized enterprises, and private investment.

In turn, Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of attracting private investment to ensure sustainable economic growth and thanked IFC for its continued support.

“Today, we confidently declare that Kyrgyzstan is building a favorable and resilient business environment open to investment and partnership. Our policies focus on private sector development, the rule of law, investor protection, and transparency. We are advancing digitalization, reducing bureaucratic barriers, and strengthening legal safeguards for investors,” Kasymaliev said.

Special attention was given to the government’s efforts to improve the investment environment, including a new draft Investment Law submitted to Parliament. The law aims to eliminate barriers to foreign direct investment and strengthen investor protection mechanisms.

Kasymaliev also noted the recent upgrade of Kyrgyzstan’s credit rating to “B+” with a Stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings, attributing it to strong macroeconomic indicators, fiscal stability, and ongoing structural reforms aimed at modernizing infrastructure and improving the business climate.