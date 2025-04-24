Kazakhstan set to roll out red carpet for stellar space event this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ I am delighted with the progress made by Azerbaijan and our other partner countries in space endeavors, said Malik Olzhabekov, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Olzhabekov expressed satisfaction with the achievements of Azerbaijan and other partner countries in the space sector.

“We are collaborating with several companies in this field. Recently, we met with a company in Tashkent, which is now a major partner for Kazakhstan. I won’t mention them for free, but it’s worth noting. At a recent event in Ankara, we also found another company from Eastern Europe, and we are now working with them,” he said.

Olzhabekov added that the STC2025 conference was a great opportunity to establish new friendships, set new goals, and explore innovations.

“We are also doing serious work in the space sector in Kazakhstan. On September 8-10, Kazakhstan will host a special space event — Kazakhstan Space Days. If you have time, I recommend you book it. It will be great, as Almaty is an excellent place. I hope to meet some friends and colleagues there,” he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel