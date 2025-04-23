Uzbekistan, ADB outline key strategies for advancing nation’s capital market

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 23. The Uzbekistan Republican Stock Exchange (UzRVB) held a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that arrived as part of a mission to assess the implementation of the Financial Sector Reform Program, Trend reports, citing UzRVB.

The delegation was led by Benita Ayanabe, the mission leader and senior financial sector specialist at ADB. The main goal of the visit was to obtain an expert evaluation of the current state and development prospects of the capital market, as well as to identify institutional and regulatory barriers hindering its further growth.

During the meeting, Rashid Usmanov, the CEO of UzRVB, provided a detailed overview of the exchange’s activities, emphasizing its strategic importance in the development of the national financial infrastructure. Special attention was given to the presentation of the UzRVB’s mid-term development strategy, which outlines key priorities aimed at enhancing the transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of stock market trading.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the current issues related to the development of market infrastructure, the progress of ongoing reforms, and initiatives aimed at improving the legal and regulatory framework. ADB representatives expressed interest in the approaches taken by UzRVB to create conditions that encourage active participation from investors, including foreign investors, in the national financial market.

Additionally, the status of UzRVB’s request to ADB for technical assistance in the implementation of key infrastructure projects was discussed during the dialogue.

At the conclusion of the meeting, UzRVB expressed its gratitude to the ADB delegation for the constructive collaboration and reaffirmed its interest in further developing the partnership to build a sustainable, transparent, and competitive capital market ecosystem in Uzbekistan.

