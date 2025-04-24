NomadMania travel club members arrive in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Today, travelers from 30 countries of the world - the USA, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France, Brazil, Morocco, Denmark, Chile, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syria, India, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Iran, Cameroon, China, Australia, and New Zealand - have started their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

After touring the city of Fuzuli, the group arrived in Shusha, where they are set to explore large-scale restoration projects and witness demining efforts in the area.

The delegation will spend three days in Karabakh and East Zangezur, where they will observe the extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts, demining activities, and the destruction caused by the brutalities during the period of occupation by Armenia.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as the Turkish Travelers Club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100," have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times. This trip is the 13th group visit of foreign travelers to Karabakh.

