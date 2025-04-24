Kazakhstan's president calls for a fresh strategic plan to foster unity and growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. A new strategic document outlining the priorities of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan for 2026–2030 must be developed, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the XXXIV session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

In his address, President Tokayev underscored that the upcoming concept should incorporate fresh principles and approaches aimed at unifying society, fostering harmonious development, and safeguarding the rights of all ethnic groups in the country.

"The government should conduct a thorough review of all national and regional plans related to interethnic relations and propose measures to enhance their effectiveness. More broadly, we must continue refining both state and civil mechanisms that support national unity," he added.

Today, Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. The Assembly was established in 1995 under the auspices of the inaugural President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The primary objective is to enhance interethnic cohesion and bolster sociopolitical equilibrium within a nation that encompasses a diverse array of over 130 ethnic constituencies.

