Azerbaijan's air cargo transport value soars to new heights in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ A whopping 3,200 tons of cargo worth $2.1 billion was transported by air in Azerbaijan from January through March 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents a significant increase of $1.6 billion, or 4.6 times, more in value compared to the same period in 2024. However, the volume of cargo decreased by 9,100 tons, or 3.8 times less than last year ($461.2 million, weighing 12,300 tons).

During the reporting period, air transport exported $85.8 million worth of goods, weighing 209 tons. This marks an increase of $41.8 million or 95 percent in value, though the quantity was down by 9,200 tons or 45 times less than in 2024 ($44 million, and 9,400 tons).

Moreover, air transport brought in $2 billion worth of cargo, totaling 3,000 tons. This was an increase of $1.6 billion or 4.9 times more in value compared to the first quarter of 2024 ($417.3 million, 2,900 tons), while the quantity increased by 65 tons or 2.2 percent.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by over 24.3 percent, reaching a total of $12 billion from January through March 2025.

Data indicates that exports rose by 6.7 percent, or $401.7 million, totaling $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, amounting to $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade balance showed a positive surplus of $722.9 million during the reporting period, which is $5.1 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period last year.