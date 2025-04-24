Azerbaijani official highlights upcoming discussions on Almaty Process' prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The priorities of the Almaty Process for the upcoming years will be discussed today, said Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, at the 3rd Ministerial Conference of the Almaty Process in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Almaty Process is aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of migration, protecting the rights of refugees in affected regions, promoting legal migration, and strengthening interaction between relevant governmental bodies," he noted.

Huseynov pointed out that Azerbaijan has chaired this process for the past two years.

"Today's event covers three key areas: reviewing the outcomes of Azerbaijan's chairmanship and the development of the Almaty Process over the last two years; transferring the chairmanship to the Republic of Kazakhstan; and setting the priorities for the upcoming period," he said.

He also emphasized the significance of adopting the Baku Declaration at the conference—a document prepared at Azerbaijan's initiative.

"The declaration outlines the key areas that the participants of the Almaty Process will focus on in the coming years," he added.

To note, the Almaty Process serves as a regional consultation platform addressing refugee protection and international migration concerns in Central Asia. It seeks to tackle the various challenges presented by mixed migration dynamics and to enhance regional collaboration and coordination regarding mixed migration matters.

