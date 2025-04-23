Chinese partners invest in Azerbaijan’s trading houses - official

BEIJING, China, April 23.​ Chinese partners have made investments in Azerbaijan’s trade houses, Teymur Nadiroglu, Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative in China, told reporters, Trend reports.

“The place you are visiting today is one of Azerbaijan’s trade houses located in Beijing. It is just one of seven trade houses operating across six Chinese cities. These trade houses serve as key tools for promoting Azerbaijani products, attracting investment into our country, and showcasing our tourism potential. I must emphasize that this is a very effective instrument. The main reason is that we can consistently exhibit Azerbaijani products here throughout all twelve months of the year," he added.

He added that local businesspeople in Beijing who are interested in Azerbaijani products frequently visit the trade house to familiarize themselves with the offerings.

“One of the core objectives of these trade houses is to attract investment to Azerbaijan. Our trade houses operating here have received investments from Chinese partners, and they also manage the operations. This is highly significant for us because major Chinese companies are not only managing these trade houses but are also making serious efforts to expand distribution channels for Azerbaijani products across various Chinese cities. At the same time, they are playing a major role in attracting investment to our country. Businesspeople who visited Azerbaijan at the end of last year are now preparing to invest further, and negotiations are close to being finalized," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel