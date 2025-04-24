Uzbekistan set to host STC2026 Space Technology Conference

"The conference will be organized by the Space Agency of Uzbekistan. We invite all of you to join us next year to continue this important regional dialogue," he stated.

As Ibragimov puts it, STC2026 will be a golden ticket to see the swift ascent of Uzbekistan's space sector, uncover fresh avenues for collaboration, and soak in the winds of innovation.

He also indicated that Uzbekistan has formally put forth a proposal to serve as the host nation for the 2028 International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Samarkand.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel