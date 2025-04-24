Uzbekistan set to host STC2026 Space Technology Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Space
Technology Conference (STC2026) will take place in Uzbekistan, said
Mukhiddin Ibragimov, Deputy Director of the UzSpace Agency, at the
Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Trend reports.
"The conference will be organized by the Space Agency of
Uzbekistan. We invite all of you to join us next year to continue
this important regional dialogue," he stated.
As Ibragimov puts it, STC2026 will be a golden ticket to see the
swift ascent of Uzbekistan's space sector, uncover fresh avenues
for collaboration, and soak in the winds of innovation.
He also indicated that Uzbekistan has formally put forth a
proposal to serve as the host nation for the 2028 International
Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Samarkand.
