Azerbaijani-Chinese relations rise to strategic partnership: visa-free regime between countries to spur tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan and China are very important partners for each other, and 33 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, Azerbaijani MP Mushfig Jafarov told Trend.

According to him, during this time, our relations have developed based on mutual trust. Today, Azerbaijan has close relations with China in almost all directions.

He said that the successful development of Azerbaijan-China relations is also connected to the mutual political will of both heads of state:

“Furthermore, the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative has had special significance in deepening these relations. In 2019, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was the only head of state from the South Caucasus to attend the 2nd Belt and Road International Cooperation Forum held in Beijing. Naturally, this stemmed from the high level of trust in our head of state.

The political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and China, formed based on such consistent development, not only serve the national interests of both countries but also contribute to peace, stability, and socio-economic progress. Azerbaijan’s relations with this state, which has the second-largest economy in the world and significant weight and influence in global affairs, continue to develop with increasing dynamism," Jafarov said.

According to the MP, special importance is currently being given to the development of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

“As President Ilham Aliyev stated in his interview with China’s Xinhua agency, the deepening of bilateral relations is one of the important directions of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. Today, Azerbaijan and China are actively cooperating not only in trade but also in production, infrastructure construction, industrial sectors, agriculture, transportation, telecommunications, and other fields. In recent years, effective investment cooperation has been carried out between Azerbaijan and China,” Jafarov mentioned.

The MP added that the abolition of visas will also positively affect relations in the field of tourism.

“Mutual tourist flow will increase dynamically. According to statistical data, a significant increase in the number of Chinese tourists coming to Azerbaijan was recorded last year. The main reason for this was the unilateral visa cancellation by Azerbaijan for Chinese citizens, which played an important role.

The elevation of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations to the level of strategic partnership over the past two years is unprecedented. The Joint Declaration signed by the heads of state will create a strong foundation for further expansion of cooperation between our countries,” he noted.

Commenting on the issue, another MP, Sevinj Huseynova stated that China-Azerbaijan relations are based on principles of stability and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Against the backdrop of global changes and new geopolitical realities, these relations are gaining even more significance. President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China and the signing of numerous documents between the two countries are taking Azerbaijan-China relations to a new stage,” she pointed out.

The MP recalled that many important documents were signed during the visit.

“President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman Xi Jinping signed the 'Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China’. In addition, important documents covering many areas of cooperation between the two countries were signed. All of these documents will enable the relations between the two countries to move to a new stage and open up new perspectives for expanding cooperation. In the future, it is expected that cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, high technology, and alternative energy will deepen further,” Huseynova explained.

The MP added that diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan were established in April 1992.

“Since then, cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, transport, and cultural fields has continuously developed. These relations have been further strengthened, especially in the last decade, through a series of mutual visits and international initiatives,” she also said.

Huseynova noted that China and Azerbaijan maintain relations based on mutual political respect and the principles of recognition of sovereignty.

“The mutual visits of heads of state and high-level delegations play an important role in deepening these relations. In particular, the meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese leaders determine the future directions of bilateral cooperation. China, in addition to being one of Azerbaijan’s main trade partners, is also considered a significant partner in the region within the framework of the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative. Azerbaijan, by taking advantage of its geographical location at the intersection of East-West and North-South transport corridors, is becoming a strategic logistics hub for the region, including for China,” the MP concluded.