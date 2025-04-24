ExxonMobil, Calpine sign CO₂ storage agreement in Texas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. ExxonMobil has signed an agreement with Calpine Corporation to transport and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO₂ annually from Calpine’s Baytown Energy Center near Houston, Trend reports.

The captured emissions will be transported via ExxonMobil’s Gulf Coast CO₂ pipeline network for permanent storage.

This marks ExxonMobil’s sixth carbon capture and storage (CCS) customer, increasing the total volume of CO₂ under contract to approximately 16 million metric tons per year.

Calpine’s Baytown CCS Project is designed to support the continuous generation of low-carbon electricity and steam for industrial use. The facility is expected to produce around 500 megawatts of low-carbon electricity. Development activities, including permitting and engineering, are currently underway.

The project’s future progress is subject to regulatory approvals, supportive government policy, and customer agreements.