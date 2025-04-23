Kyrgyzstan's Naryn region keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov, said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

In the course of the meeting, Mamytkanov proposed to the Azerbaijani side to establish cooperation between the regions of the two countries, starting with the Naryn region.

The sides also discussed other issues of bilateral economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. Particular attention was paid to the functioning of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, which is the main instrument of economic cooperation between the two countries. Emphasis was placed on the implementation of “green” projects, particularly in the field of hydropower.

The parties emphasized their intention to continue developing and deepening mutually beneficial bilateral economic cooperation.