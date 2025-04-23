BCG talks on climate change impact on Global South GDP by 2050

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Global South has no choice but to confront a warming planet, as its economies and societies, face disproportionate damage from extreme heat, drought, flooding, wildfires, and other climate events, Trend reports with reference to the latest outlook of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled ‘In a Multipolar World, the Global South Finds Its Moment’.

“Even though they historically have emitted far less greenhouse gas, up to 15% of combined Global South GDP is at risk of climate change impacts by 2050, compared to 4% for advanced economies. Sustainability standards in key export markets intensify pressure on the Global South to accelerate its energy transition. The EU, for instance, is implementing a system that assesses a tax on the CO2 footprints of many imported materials and products and a ban on goods sourced from recently cleared rainforests or made with forced or child labor,” reads the report.

BCG analysts note that many Global South nations are taking a pragmatic approach to climate, however, by prioritizing solutions that benefit both their environments and their economies.

“Given their dependence on fossil fuel exports and more energy-intensive industrialization, such nations are maintaining growth-centric policies and gradual energy transition pathways. ASEAN’s strategy for becoming carbon neutral exemplifies this balance. The bloc seeks to unlock $5.3 trillion in economic opportunity while advancing sustainable growth,” the report reads.