Azerbaijan-China relations strengthening bodes great dividends - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to the People's Republic of China carries great significance, Head of the sector at the Center for Social Research, political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

Huseynov emphasized that the visit can be viewed as a key step in strengthening bilateral relations, as well as in advancing multilateral cooperation.

"The range, diversity, and significance of the documents signed between the two countries underscore their critical importance. These agreements serve not only to reinforce the legal framework but also to pave the way for new strategic opportunities and perspectives in the bilateral relationship. China plays a crucial role in global politics and economics, and Azerbaijan's strategic geopolitical position is important to China. The country actively seeks involvement in key initiatives like the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-South Corridor, and the Zangezur Corridor. China's global Belt and Road Initiative, along with mutual investments and interests, are all aligned with fostering economic growth. This state visit will bring substantial economic benefits to Azerbaijan," Huseynov stated.

Another staff member of the Center for Social Research, political analyst Agshin Karimov also shared his thoughts with Trend, noting that over recent decades, China has been strengthening its presence in the South Caucasus, a region geographically distant from China but growing in importance within its foreign policy.

"President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China, coupled with the warm reception from Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlights the evolving regional dynamics in Baku-Beijing relations. China’s growing ties with Azerbaijan offer Baku a strategic counterbalance to the ambitions of global power centers. Azerbaijan navigates this balance with pragmatism. President Ilham Aliyev’s trip underscores the renewed multilateral strategy between the two nations, with a particular focus on strengthening security relations," Karimov explained.

The signing of the Joint Statement on the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China further solidifies their multifaceted cooperation. Karimov pointed out that China’s key initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, is actively supported by Azerbaijan, which is benefiting from the Middle Corridor and gaining leverage in regional projects, such as the Zangezur Corridor.

"The visit has become the driving force for the joint actions of both countries. The deepening of the relations system between Azerbaijan and China, encompassing economic, geopolitical, and strategic considerations, will yield significant dividends," he concluded.

