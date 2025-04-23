CubeSat to monitor over region’s environmental commitments from space - Azercosmos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. One of the goals of the CubeSat project is to achieve environmental objectives of the region, the Deputy Chairman of the Azercosmos Board, Dunay Badirkhanov, said during the 4th meeting of space agencies of the OTS, Trend reports.

“A promising example of developing regional cooperation is the CubeSat project initiated last year within the OTS. Azerbaijan has expressed its readiness to implement this initiative in close cooperation with the OTS member states, utilizing a cost-effective and scalable satellite model to promote technical cooperation and knowledge sharing. In addition to the technical component, the initiative is also aimed at achieving the environmental goals of the region,” he said.

According to Badirkhanov, equipped with advanced sensors, these CubeSat satellites will monitor carbon dioxide and methane emissions, providing important data to combat climate change and strengthen regional environmental capabilities.

“Azercosmos also actively supports international cooperation through geospatial training programs. In partnership with the Commonwealth of Nations, we have also developed a program to strengthen climate resilience using space-based technologies and geographic information system (GIS)-based data analysis.

The initiative includes training and consultancy focused on remote sensing and environmental monitoring. In the near future, we are looking at expanding such programs to Turkic partner countries,” he said.