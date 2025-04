BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ A Baku court has sentenced Ivan Svetlichny, a man accused of espionage against Azerbaijan, to more than 16 years in prison, Trend reports.

The verdict was announced today in the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, with Judge Aygun Gurbanova presiding over the proceedings.

Svetlichny, who was charged under Article 274 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code for treason, was found guilty of espionage activities detrimental to the country’s national security.