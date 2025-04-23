Azerbaijani oil price increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 22 increased by $0.65 (0.94 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $69.99 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.71 (1.05 percent) to $68.25 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $0.45 (0.84 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $53.76 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.54 (0.79 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $68.99 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of April 23 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

