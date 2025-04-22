PETRONAS delivers first LNG cargo to Vietnam’s PV Gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. PETRONAS, through its subsidiary PETRONAS LNG Ltd. (PLL), has completed its first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to PetroVietnam Gas (PV Gas), a subsidiary of PETROVIETNAM (PVN), Trend reports.

The delivery marks the beginning of a new partnership aimed at supporting Vietnam’s energy security and transition plans.

The cargo was shipped from the PETRONAS LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak to the Thi Vai LNG Terminal in Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province. It was transported by the LNG vessel Seri Ayu, chartered from PETRONAS’ shipping subsidiary, MISC Berhad.

The collaboration builds on a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between PETRONAS and PVN in November 2023. The agreement outlines long-term cooperation with a focus on LNG supply.

PETRONAS has operated in Vietnam since 1991, with activities spanning upstream oil and gas, petrochemicals, and renewables. The company plans to continue working with PVN on future LNG initiatives in line with Vietnam’s energy transition goals.