ACWA Power rolls out large-scale wind projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. ACWA Power has officially launched full commercial operations for its 1 gigawatt wind power portfolio in Uzbekistan, marking a significant milestone in the country's renewable energy sector, Trend reports.

The portfolio includes the Bash and Dzhankeldy Wind projects, which were developed in partnership with China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., Ltd. Remarkably, these projects reached this operational milestone nearly two months ahead of schedule.

“It stands as a testament to the strength of our partnership with the Government of Uzbekistan and our continued commitment to sustainable, low-carbon development,” said Abid Malik, President of ACWA Power Central Asia.

ACWA Power, founded in 2004, is a global leader in developing, investing in, and operating power generation and water desalination projects. Based in Saudi Arabia, the company focuses on renewable energy, including solar and wind, and operates in over 14 countries.