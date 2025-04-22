World Bank delegation set to visit Kyrgyzstan this summer

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. A World Bank mission is scheduled to visit Kyrgyzstan in June 2025 to explore new areas of cooperation, said Beatrice Maser, Executive Director of the World Bank representing the Swiss constituency, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

She made the statement during a meeting with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.

“Kyrgyzstan has unique potential, and as someone born in Switzerland, I see many similarities between our countries. I am confident that the World Bank can play a key role in supporting Kyrgyzstan’s sustainable development,” Maser said.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation opportunities in a number of sectors, including energy, industrial development, agriculture, tourism, regional trade and logistics, and the transition to green energy.

Special focus was given to the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project, which Kasymaliev described as a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan’s and the region’s energy security.

“Kambarata HPP-1 is a vital project for the energy security not only of Kyrgyzstan but of the entire Central Asian region. Its implementation will help attract major foreign investment and strengthen regional economic stability,” he stated, highlighting the recent signing of a historic border demarcation agreement with Tajikistan as a major step toward regional peace and cooperation.

Kasymaliev also noted Kyrgyzstan's strong economic performance, with GDP growth reaching 13 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

“This growth confirms the effectiveness of our economic policies and lays a solid foundation for achieving the goals set in our National Development Program through 2030,” he said.