Azerbaijani Army advances efforts in cybersecurity and state secrets protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Comprehensive measures on taking preventive actions against modern threats are implemented in line with the Ministry of Defense’s annual action plan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In order to ensure cybersecurity, protect state secrets, improve digital literacy, and ensure information security in the Azerbaijan Army, the relevant authorities of the Ministry regularly carry out preventive measures throughout the year in the Main Departments, Departments, Services and special educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense, as well as military units.

Preventive measures are implemented, regulatory legal documents are improved, and conveyed to military personnel to prevent negative situations.

As part of the events, the relevant authorities of the Ministry of Defense regularly conduct training on the above-mentioned topics, provide briefings, holds enlightening talk with personnel, as well as organize the preparation and distribution of booklets.

At the events, military personnel are explained the requirements of the articles of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Secrets", methods for combating cyber threats, compliance with the rules for the safe use of Internet resources, cyber hygiene, ways to defend against cyberattacks, as well as the importance of information security in ensuring confidentiality, integrity and accessibility of information. Questions of servicemen are also answered within the events.