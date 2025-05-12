Kazakhstan’s GDP shows positive growth in early 2025

Kazakhstan's GDP saw a 6 percent increase in the first four months of 2025, driven by strong growth in key sectors such as transport, trade, agriculture, and communications. The transport sector experienced a notable boost, particularly in freight services via rail and pipelines, with substantial regional growth in Turkistan, Zhambyl, and Abai.

