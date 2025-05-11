Azerbaijan makes its debut at Venice Architecture Biennale (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan. May 11. Azerbaijan is taking part for the first time in the International Architecture Biennale in Venice, showcasing some of its most notable architectural achievements from recent years, Trend reports.

At the 19th edition of the Biennale — which runs from May 10 to November 23 — Azerbaijan is represented by the national pavilion “Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan”, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with support from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy.

The pavilion features three standout projects under the theme “Reconstruction. Innovation. Preservation”: Baku White City, Victory Park, and the Zangilan Mosque.

This year’s Biennale focuses on raising awareness about climate change, exploring the theme “Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective”. It invites participants to examine how architecture can respond to a rapidly changing world through natural, artificial, and collective intelligence.

Among Azerbaijan’s featured projects, Baku White City stands out as a flagship urban development initiative, symbolizing the country’s shift from an industrial past toward a sustainable, modern, and eco-friendly future through the use of advanced technologies and collective effort.

The impressive Victory Park, dedicated to Azerbaijan’s historic victory on November 8, honors the memory of the nation’s heroes who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands. It also reflects the enduring strength and unity of the Azerbaijani people.

The Zangilan Mosque, constructed in the traditional Karabakh architectural style, represents a harmonious blend of nature and architecture, linking past, present, and future.

The pavilion also pays tribute to Ajami Nakhchivani, the founder of the Nakhchivan school of architecture and a world-renowned 12th-century architect who dedicated his life and talent to his people and nation.

Throughout the six-month exhibition, a series of conferences, workshops, and discussions on architecture and urban development will be held as part of the program.