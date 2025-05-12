Kazakhstan and UAE forge stronger ties with new investment deals

Photo: Akorda

President Tokayev of Kazakhstan met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Astana to strengthen Kazakh-Emirati relations. They welcomed the signing of multiple commercial agreements aimed at boosting strategic cooperation across sectors such as energy, transport, and education. Both leaders highlighted the trust and mutual goals that define their partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to long-term collaboration.

