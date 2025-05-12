Azerbaijani culture shines at int'l festival in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Azerbaijan was represented with its rich cultural heritage and tourism potential at the "International Food Festival" organized at the Ashgabat International School, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan told Trend.

Presentations reflecting Azerbaijan's history, culture, art, carpet weaving traditions, national costumes, architectural style and tourism p,otentials were displayed in the corner established by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan.

Banners promoting the “Azerbaijan.travel” tourism portal and the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand were prominently displayed at the Azerbaijani corner, where a variety of national products and traditional handicrafts were also showcased. Festival participants were treated to a selection of Azerbaijani national dishes and sweets, which garnered significant interest and praise from guests.

During the event, visitors were provided with books, brochures, and various publications introducing Azerbaijan, along with photo postcards, souvenirs, and materials showcasing traditional Azerbaijani national costumes. The Azerbaijani corner emerged as one of the most striking cultural showcases of the festival, receiving particular acclaim from guests for its rich and visually engaging presentation.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy talked to the visitors, highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage, historical traditions, and diverse tourism potential, while emphasizing the importance of promoting Azerbaijan’s national identity on international platforms.