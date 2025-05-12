Uzbekistan, Egypt discuss key logistics hub to unlock new trade routes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12.Uzbekistan and Egypt have discussed the establishment of a logistics hub for Uzbek goods in Egypt, aimed at facilitating exports to African markets, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

The topic was raised during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Uzbekistan, Tamer Fathy Abdussalam Hammad.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the potential launch of regular flights by Egyptian airlines and explored opportunities for cooperation in pilot training through the Egyptian Aviation Academy.

Earlier in 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening political and economic ties by enhancing existing cooperation mechanisms and supporting interaction between the national economic institutions of the two countries.