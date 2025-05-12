Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 44 currencies increased, and one currency decreased compared to May 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 562,824 rials, and one euro is 633,168 rials, while on May 11, one euro was 629,037 rials.

Currency Rial on May 12 Rial on May 11 1 US dollar USD 562,824 559,125 1 British pound GBP 748,670 743,833 1 Swiss franc CHF 676,446 672,411 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,958 57,570 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,271 53,929 1 Danish krone DKK 84,875 84,316 1 Indian rupee INR 6,590 6,548 1 UAE Dirham AED 153,254 152,246 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,829,155 1,817,183 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,035 198,705 100 Japanese yen JPY 386,779 384,535 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,354 71,877 1 Omani rial OMR 1,461,880 1,452,273 1 Canadian dollar CAD 403,775 401,085 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 332,607 330,378 1 South African rand ZAR 30,918 30,733 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,538 14,440 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,770 6,777 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,622 153,606 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,954 42,672 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 360,836 358,606 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,086 149,100 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,496,872 1,487,035 1 Singapore dollar SGD 433,516 430,731 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 462,300 459,361 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,839 18,711 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 266 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,690 409,078 1 Libyan dinar LYD 102,695 102,096 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,770 77,265 100 Thai baht THB 1,707,917 1,695,559 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,131 130,116 1,000 South Korean won KRW 403,196 400,743 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 793,828 788,611 1 euro EUR 633,168 629,037 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,112 108,395 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,028 203,680 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,085 33,861 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,012 7,951 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,968 170,725 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 331,073 328,897 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,016,499 1,009,807 1 Tajik somoni TJS 54,055 54,044 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,349 159,295 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,078 6,036

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,691 rials and $1 costs 713,514 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,828 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,080 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 828,000–831,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

