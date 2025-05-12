Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 12

Iran Materials 12 May 2025 10:22 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 44 currencies increased, and one currency decreased compared to May 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 562,824 rials, and one euro is 633,168 rials, while on May 11, one euro was 629,037 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 12

Rial on May 11

1 US dollar

USD

562,824

559,125

1 British pound

GBP

748,670

743,833

1 Swiss franc

CHF

676,446

672,411

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,958

57,570

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,271

53,929

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,875

84,316

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,590

6,548

1 UAE Dirham

AED

153,254

152,246

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,829,155

1,817,183

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,035

198,705

100 Japanese yen

JPY

386,779

384,535

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,354

71,877

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,461,880

1,452,273

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

403,775

401,085

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

332,607

330,378

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,918

30,733

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,538

14,440

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,770

6,777

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,622

153,606

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,954

42,672

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

360,836

358,606

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,086

149,100

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,496,872

1,487,035

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

433,516

430,731

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

462,300

459,361

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,839

18,711

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

266

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,690

409,078

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

102,695

102,096

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,770

77,265

100 Thai baht

THB

1,707,917

1,695,559

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,131

130,116

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

403,196

400,743

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

793,828

788,611

1 euro

EUR

633,168

629,037

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,112

108,395

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,028

203,680

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,085

33,861

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,012

7,951

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,968

170,725

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

331,073

328,897

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,016,499

1,009,807

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

54,055

54,044

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,349

159,295

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,078

6,036

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,691 rials and $1 costs 713,514 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,828 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,080 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 828,000–831,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

