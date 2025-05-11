Iran-US talks were useful - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. It can be said that very useful discussions took place during the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

According to him, in the fourth round of negotiations, the parties have already moved from general issues to details. In such circumstances, the discussions become even more difficult.

Araghchi said that during the discussions the parties better understood each other's positions. Negotiations were held on most of the contentious issues and many aspects were revealed. It can be said that the positions have become closer.

"I think it is possible to correctly assess the course of further discussions. We decided to continue the discussion. Both sides agreed on the next round. However, the place and time will be determined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi," he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.