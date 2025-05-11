Kindergarten-nursery in Azerbaijan's Kangarli has all conditions for education and upbringing of children (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 11. The process of creating new children's institutions in Azerbaijan continues successfully in the liberated territories. These projects are successful results of the work done to effectively organize the leisure of children moving to these areas and strengthen their social protection. One of such institutions built in the liberated territories is a kindergarten in the village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district, the opening of which took place yesterday with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Leyla Sarabi, the press secretary of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fizuli and Khojavend regions, told Trend that the 120-seat nursery-kindergarten, built in accordance with modern standards, has created all the conditions for the education and upbringing of minors, for their growth in a healthy moral and physical environment. All premises are equipped with the necessary equipment. The nursery-kindergarten will have six groups.

For children's leisure, the garden has a playground, various attractions and sports facilities, and large-scale landscaping work has been carried out.