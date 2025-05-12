Azerbaijan's property service boosts state revenues through privatization and leasing
Between the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan's State Service for Property Issues hit the ground running with 14 auctions, resulting in the privatization of stakes in four companies, one small state enterprise, and a whopping 324 vehicles. During this stretch, a whopping 123 electronic applications came rolling in, along with 18 eager participants ready to throw their hats in the online auction ring.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy