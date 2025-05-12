Azerbaijan's property service boosts state revenues through privatization and leasing

Between the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan's State Service for Property Issues hit the ground running with 14 auctions, resulting in the privatization of stakes in four companies, one small state enterprise, and a whopping 324 vehicles. During this stretch, a whopping 123 electronic applications came rolling in, along with 18 eager participants ready to throw their hats in the online auction ring.

