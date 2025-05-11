Trump expresses support for Putin's proposal to negotiate with Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. US President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukrainian authorities, Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social, Trend reports.

"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending “bloodbath” hopefully comes to an end," he noted.

Trump stressed that he will continue to work with both sides of the conflict to ensure the launch of the negotiation process.