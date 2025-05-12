ECO SecGen outlines bold vision for Turkmenistan-Iran shared border zone (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The proposal to establish a Shared Border Zone between Turkmenistan and Iran, modeled on the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Joint Border Zone, aims to boost trade, improve logistics, and strengthen regional economic cooperation, ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Turkmenistan plays a proactive role within ECO, particularly in promoting regional connectivity, sustainable energy, and the development of cross-border trade mechanisms such as Shared Border Zones. ECO is committed to translating these proposals into actionable frameworks through its institutional mechanisms, such as working groups, technical committees, and ministerial platforms," Asad Majeed Khan stated.

Accordingly, the first meeting of the bilateral Working Subgroup on Turkmenistan-Iran SBZ was held on March 5, 2025 at the ECO Secretariat in Tehran.

"The outcome of the feasibility study is expected to include a comprehensive assessment of the economic, legal, and infrastructural viability of the proposed Shared Border Zone. It will also deliver a draft legal and institutional framework tailored to the needs of both countries, identify suitable locations for the zone, outline investment requirements, and propose a phased implementation strategy," he said.

According to the Secretary General, ECO has identified several key strategic priorities to strengthen economic integration, stability, and sustainable development among its Member States. Among these priorities, energy, transport, and digitalization stand out as critical pillars of regional cooperation, due to their transformative potential and wide-reaching impact across multiple sectors